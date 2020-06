Investigators found the body of 19-year-old Michael N. Quinones in the backyard of his home along the 500 block of West Princess Street.

Michael N. Quinones, of York, was found dead in his backyard along the 500 block of West Princess Street around 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

York City police are investigating.