18th Annual Horse World Expo

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 18th Annual Pennsylvania Horse World Expo is underway in Harrisburg.
It is one of the largest equestrian trade shows in the country.
The expo features four days of education, demonstrations, competitions and shopping.
Thousands of people travel from all over the country to take part in all the fun and entertainment.
"This is about the entire horse industry," said organizer, Denise Parsons, "We have competitions. We have educational topics. And it's also about the people that want to come in and look at the horses meet with the horses, meet different groups. It's one of the few all discipline types of events in the country."
The Horse World Expo ends on Sunday at 5 p.m.
For ticket information, click here.
Click here, for a complete list of scheduled events.