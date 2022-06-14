18-year-old woman dies following single-vehicle crash in York County

Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township, died Friday at WellSpan York Hospital following a crash along Interstate 83.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Manchester Township on June 10, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on Friday night when, for some reason, she lost control of the vehicle in the area of Interstate 83 northbound and Arsenal Road westbound, according to investigators.

Reith was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, and despite life-saving measures, she died at 6:50 p.m. on Friday.