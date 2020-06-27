18-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into pond in Adams County

The coroner identified Cade Clabaugh as the driver.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-man died in the hospital from his injures after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the York County Coroner.

The coroner was dispatched to UPMC Hanover hospital at around 5:57 p.m. for a report of a fatality after a crash that occurred in Adams County an hour before.

Officials say he was the unrestrained driver of a vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle in the area of Brickyard Road and Horst Drive in Oxford Township.

The car eventually came to rest in a retention pond, according to the coroner.

Officials say there was also a female passenger in the vehicle who received treatment.

The coroner says her condition is unknown.

Clabaugh was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but succumbed to his injuries, the coroner said.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained, officials said.