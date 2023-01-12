17-year-old high school student killed in Dauphin County crash

The 17-year-old was extracted from his vehicle and transported by ground to Penn State Hershey Medical Center as a trauma patient where he was pronounced dead.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A three-vehicle crash along State Route 209 in Dauphin County killed a 17-year-old high school student on Thursday.

According to police, at 7:35 a.m., Kenneth Long, 74, from Williamstown was traveling northbound on SR 209 in Williams Township when he attempted a left-hand turn onto Railroad Street.

The second car, driven by the 17-year-old, approached the intersection and made contact with Long's car.

After the impact, the teenager's car was projected through a utility pole, into a tree and onto the ground down a steep embankment, according to police.

The 17-year-old was extracted from his vehicle and transported by ground to Penn State Hershey Medical Center as a trauma patient. He was later pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner.

Long's car struck a third vehicle, both cars were totaled but neither driver was injured.

Williams Valley School District Superintendent John Rizzo released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I inform our school community of the passing of a 17-year-old Williams Valley student as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Due to the age of this student, we cannot release the name, but we ask that you keep this student and their family in your thoughts and prayers.

Counselors will be available at the school for several days to talk with students who are experiencing stress or sadness. If you have concerns about your child, please contact the Williams Valley High School at 717-647-2167 (option 4).