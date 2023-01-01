x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

17-year-old Carlisle teen missing

The Carlisle Borough Police Department reports she has been missing since 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is currently searching for a teenager who went missing on New Year's eve.

Keglovitz-Haynes, 17, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 getting into a black/blue sedan on the 500 block of N. West St with unknown participants.

Keglovitz-Haynes is described as a black female, 5'4, and 120lbs. Carlisle Borough Police have reason to believe she is wearing a yellow shirt, denim jacket, green pants, with white and purple Jordan sneakers, along with a bar earring located at the top of her right ear.

Anyone with information on Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes' whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at 717-243-5252, or by submitting an anonymous tip on Crimewatch.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

Before You Leave, Check This Out