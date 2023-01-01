17-year-old Carlisle teen missing

The Carlisle Borough Police Department reports she has been missing since 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is currently searching for a teenager who went missing on New Year's eve.

Keglovitz-Haynes, 17, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 getting into a black/blue sedan on the 500 block of N. West St with unknown participants.

Keglovitz-Haynes is described as a black female, 5'4, and 120lbs. Carlisle Borough Police have reason to believe she is wearing a yellow shirt, denim jacket, green pants, with white and purple Jordan sneakers, along with a bar earring located at the top of her right ear.