17-year-old boy dies from shooting in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old boy died as a result of a shooting Saturday morning in Fairview Township, according to police.

Authorities say at 11:32 a.m., they responded to a house on the 200 block of Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Police arrived and found that the boy died from a single gunshot wound, officials said.

The boy was at his house with his two friends, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, when the shooting occurred, according to police.

Authorities say preliminary indications show that the friends were looking at a firearm they believed to be unloaded when it discharged a single round into the boy.