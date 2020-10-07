17-year-old accused of allegedly shooting person in leg after drug transaction in Lebanon County

Police say the incident occurred on June 12 at 11:35 p.m. on the 100 block of Pershing Avenue.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and robbery after engaging in a drug transaction and allegedly shooting a person in the leg in Lebanon County.

Jahmir Adams from Sinking Springs is pointing a rifle at a person and threatening to rob the person of their drugs and or money, police said.

Officials say after Adams allegedly shot the person in the leg, a second individual dragged the victim from the rear of the vehicle and shot the victim two times in the buttocks with a pellet gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to officials.

A .22 caliber casing was recovered from the scene, police said. Officials say the rifle Adams used has not been recovered.

Adams has not been located and has warrants issued for his arrest in Berks County and another warrant has been issued for his arrest for this incident, authorities said.