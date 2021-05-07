17 dogs rescued from breeder in Lancaster County

One French bulldog, seven adult English bulldogs, one Newfoundland, a Dashshund and her three puppies, and an English bulldog and her three puppies were rescued.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 26, 2020.

On June 30, 17 dogs were rescued from a breeder in Lancaster County who had had prior interactions with the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team.

One French bulldog, seven adult English bulldogs, one Newfoundland, a Dashshund and her three puppies, and an English bulldog and her three puppies were removed from the property in Lancaster County.

It became evident during removal that many of the English bulldogs suffered from Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome, or a narrowing of the upper respiratory tract. Two of the dogs were reportedly in such compromised states that they required intubation. One of them has been returned to the SPCA's care after receiving veterinary attention, but the other required immediate surgery on its airway and is in recovery. The SPCA is "hopeful" that both dogs will make full recoveries.

"There will be no more babies for these dogs; instead they will lead simple, happy, loving, pain-free lives in forever homes," the Pennsylvania SPCA said.