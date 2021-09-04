16 local kids get adaptive bikes

Variety, a non-profit that helps children with disabilities teamed up with Leg Up Farms, Lincoln IU 12 and Blackburn's to provide the adaptive bikes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Thanks to a local group, local kids now have free adaptive bikes to fit their needs.

Variety, a non-profit that helps children with disabilities teamed up with Leg Up Farms, Lincoln IU12 and Blackburn's to provide 16 bikes, free of charge.

An adaptive stroller and two communication devices were also given to children with disabilities.