15th Annual Fire and Ice Festival

LITITZ, Pa. — Lancaster County hosted another year of winter fun this weekend.
More than 65 ice sculptures lined up the streets of Downtown Historic Lititz.
The festival also featured a children's carnival, live music and 30 food trucks.
Organizers expect about 40,000 people to attend the event over President's day weekend.
"It's a fantastic event and people love it. The kids are happy and smiling," said Jason Burkholder, Fire and Ice committee member, "People don't normally go outside to do activities so we have all these cool sculptures set up. All of our shops and restaurants are open and it's just a really great opportunity to come into town when the weather is a little colder and find cool stuff to do."
A chili cook-off heated things at Warwick High School.
Organizers said the cook-off is the 'fire' part of the festival.
The ice sculptures are on display all weekend through President's Day on Monday.