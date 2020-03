5 adults and 10 children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after being displaced.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — 15 people were displaced after a fire that affected multiple homes.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 700 block of Maple Street in Annville Township around 7:15 p.m. on March 11 for a reported house fire.

No one was injured in the flames, but it affected multiple homes and now, 5 adults and 10 children have been displaced.