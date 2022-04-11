It's a bad weekend to be a pumpkin: 13th annual Pumpkin Madness Fest kicks off in Lancaster County

This weekend is capped off with a glow-in-the-dark pumpkin drop.

LANCASTER, Pa. — What better way to say goodbye to fall than throwing, smashing, hurling—and yes, even dropping—pumpkins.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farms is concluding its fall season with their 13th annual Pumpkin Madness Festival on Saturday.

There is a packed schedule of pumpkin destruction the whole family can participate in. Guests can volunteer their old pumpkins as victims or choose pumpkins supplied by the farm. Either way, Cherry Crest said to be prepared for full pumpkin destruction!

The full list of pumpkin events include:

Notes from the Sky Pumpkin Drop: Your pumpkin is hurled from the top of a giant boom lift and crashes onto the target below.

Reverse Pumpkin Darts: Hurl pumpkins at a board filled with pointy darts

Pumpkin Chucking Contest: Carefully monitored, competitors with the farthest throws in their category win a Cherry Crest Adventure Farm 2022 season pass

Pumpkin Ring Toss: Based on the classic carnival game

Pumpkin Smashing: Use a big rubber mallet to squash some squash – very therapeutic for all ages!

Pumpkin Bowling and Pumpkin Putt-Putt

and THREE Giant Pumpkin Drops: At 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

The festival organizers said they will also have plenty of food options for guests. The Paradise Fire Company will be back with their pumpkin chili, whoopee pies, pumpkin trail mix, pumpkin roll, pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin pie. Cherry Crest will provide nine different food venues the whole family can enjoy.