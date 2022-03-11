12th annual Adams County Community Foundation 'Giving Spree' helping 90 local nonprofits

The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) set a donation goal of $4 million dollars. Donations can be sent online, in person or by mail.

Example video title will go here for this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) is hosting their 12th annual Giving Spree to help raise money for 90 local nonprofits on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The ACCF donation goal this year is $4 million dollars—over $1 million dollars more than last year's total. 100% of all the proceeds from Thursday will go to the nonprofit organizations.

Donations can be made online, in person or by mail.

Donations can be made during their curbside event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All afternoon, volunteers and representatives from the 90 nonprofits will create a "tunnel of love," where they will thank you in person with posters and waves.

There are two types of donations during the Giving Spree. Donations can be made today and will go to the designated organization for immediate use. Or, donations can be made forever to provide for an annual gift to the assigned organization for years.

The ACCF also uses an Incentive Match that will help all nonprofits by distributing a proportional amount of donations that each organization raised during the Giving Spree.

For a full list of the participating organizations, click here.