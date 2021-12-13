Is that social media ad a steal or a scam? | 12 scams of Christmas

Misleading social media ads made the list of 12 scams of Christmas.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We're all looking for unique gifts for our friends and family.

Social media can be a great place to get ideas -- until a scammer pops up on your feed.

On Day One of our 12 Scams of Christmas List: Make sure you watch out for misleading social media ads.

Talk about a Clark Griswold-style gift: a massive advent calendar.

It's even a sponsored post, so it's should be legit, right?

Well...no.

The real makers of that product recently posted on Facebook that the ad is a scam.

It is just one of many you may see online this holiday season on Facebook, Instagram, and any other social site you use.

That's why the Better Business Bureau added misleading social media ads to its 12 scams of Christmas list.

"They could have a really discounted price, a free trial offer, or some product we haven't heard about before," said Kelsey Coleman, the Director of Communications at the Better Business Bureau for Metro Philly and Eastern Pennsylvania.

The BBB says online purchase scams always top their list this time of year.

Some advice to avoid these kinds of scams:

1. Make sure there is a working phone number and email on any one of these ads.

2. Your best bet is to even go to google and type in the product and that might lead you to the actual site.

3. You can also call or message the actual company and mention the social media ad you saw! If it's legitimate, they'll know about it. If not, it's a scam.