11 year-old boy dies in apparent drowning at Codorus Creek

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 11 year-old boy is pronounced dead after an apparent drowning at Codorus Creek.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sprenkle and Hershey Roads around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported water rescue.
Northern York County Regional Police say, two boys, ages 11 and 12, were swimming in Codorus Creek near the low head dam.
The 11 year-old started to struggling and went under. The second boy then ran for help.
First responders found the boy near the creek's south bank, a preformed life saving measures.
He was taken to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the incident are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-467-8355.