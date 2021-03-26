11 year-old boy dies in apparent drowning at Codorus Creek

Police were called to Codorus Creek near Sprenkle and Hershey Roads around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported water rescue.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 11 year-old boy is pronounced dead after an apparent drowning at Codorus Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sprenkle and Hershey Roads around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported water rescue.

Northern York County Regional Police say, two boys, ages 11 and 12, were swimming in Codorus Creek near the low head dam.

The 11 year-old started to struggling and went under. The second boy then ran for help.

First responders found the boy near the creek's south bank, a preformed life saving measures.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the incident are investigating the incident.