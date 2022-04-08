10,000 Scoop Challenge gives away free ice cream for a good cause

The Moose Tracks brand is running the challenge to benefit six community organizations along the east coast, with Harrisburg as its last stop.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious.

Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region will be the beneficiary of $10,000--$1 for every scoop of ice cream. Salvation Army leaders said the money would go toward a back-to-school supply program for schoolchildren, as well as toward their food pantry, which is experiencing a rise in demand.

A team of about 50 volunteers will be on hand to scoop the ice cream. To reach the 10,000-scoop goal, each will have to get one scoop every 6 seconds.