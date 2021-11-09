100 Nights of Taps in Gettysburg honors 9/11 victims

Lt. General Christopher Burne who is retired from the U.S. Air Force was the keynote speaker. He was working in the Pentagon on Sept 11, 2001.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — 100 Nights of Taps in Gettysburg hosted an event to honor 9/11 victims.

Lt. General Christopher Burne who is retired from the U.S. Air Force was the keynote speaker. He directed the activities of some 5,000 military and civilian attorneys and paralegals. Burne was working in the Pentagon at the time on Sept 11, 2001, according to a release.

Wayne Hill sung "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America". At the conclusion of the ceremony there was cascading Taps performed by buglers.

The buglers were spread throughout the cemetery from the Rostrum down to the Gatehouse. The music was under the direction of musician and bugler, Jari Villanueva, Taps For Veterans.

Caroline Allen presented former president Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.

The event was sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, Taps for Veterans and the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Superintendent Steven Sims of Gettysburg National Military Park also gave remarks.