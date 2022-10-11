10 military medals and ribbons returned to Camp Hill church to honor veteran

The medals belong to the late Timothy Marahoris, a veteran who served in the Korean War.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned 10 military medals and ribbons during a ceremony at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

After research by the treasury, they determined Marahoris had no close living relatives to claim the medals.

Garrity says she hopes to return all unclaimed military medals back to veterans and their families.

"We'll never rest until we return military decoration back either to the veteran, their family members, or their church family," said Garrity. "Doing this right before Veteran's Day makes it even more memorable."