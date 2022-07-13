10 Central PA municipalities receive PennDOT funding to make traffic safety improvements

As part of the "Green Light-Go" project, municipalities in 8 Central PA counties are earmarked for more than $2.8 million in funds, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 70 municipalities -- including 10 in Central Pennsylvania -- will receive funding to improve traffic safety measures as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's "Green Light-Go" program.

More than $37.8 million in funding is earmarked for 70 municipalities statewide, Wolf said.

In Central PA, 10 municipalities in eight counties will receive nearly $2.8 million in funding, according to numbers released Wednesday by PennDOT.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” Wolf said in a press release. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursements to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to, light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

Following is a list of approved projects in Central PA:

Adams County

Cumberland Township – $105,520 for upgrades to the traffic signal at Route 30 and Herrs Ridge Road.

Cumberland County

Upper Allen Township – $639,334 for township-wide safety traffic signal modernizations at 16 signalized intersections.

Dauphin County

Hummelstown Borough – $30,517 for safety upgrades at two traffic signals along Hanover Street.

Franklin County

Mercersburg Borough – $44,097.68 for traffic signal equipment upgrades at two intersections along Main Street (Route 16); and

Washington Township – $78,500 for synchronization of traffic signals along Route 16.

Juniata County

Fayette Township – $320,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at East Main Street (Route 35), Westfall Street (Route 235), and Church Street (SR 1004).

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster – $851,760 for upgrades for four intersections along the Manor Street (Route 999) corridor.

Mifflin County

Granville Township – $377,000 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 103 and Belle Avenue.

York County

Spring Garden Township – $65,020 for retiming and the addition of an eastbound left turn phase at Richland Avenue and Country Club Road; and

Warrington Township – $279,400 for modernization of the traffic signal at Route 177/Route 74 and SR 4026