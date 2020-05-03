1 person, several puppies killed in York City fire

Multiple other people escaped from the fire, which occurred Thursday morning on the 600 block of Pershing Ave.

YORK, Pa. — A fire in York has taken the life of one person and several puppies.

York City Fire Department first received the call at 8:02 a.m. and arrived within two minutes to the property at 608 S. Pershing Avenue.

The fire chief said multiple people are believed to have lived inside the building, along with multiple pets.

Chief Chad Deardorff said there are also reports that the victim who later died ran back into the home after escaping to try to save the dogs. The victim killed in the fire has not yet been identified.

Heavy fire was spotted from the first floor window and out the second floor windows when fire crews arrived.

The fire chief said investigators believe the flames started in the front room of 608 Pershing. Two nearby homes also suffered water, wall and smoke damage.

The fire chief said fire crews were also at the same property last evening for an outside rear porch fire that firefighters had to extinguish. At this time, firefighters do not believe the two fires are related.