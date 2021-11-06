1 injured after shooting in York City

The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York City that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:47 p.m. York City police responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street for a shooting investigation.

Officers found several shell casings but were not able to locate a shooting victim upon arrival.

Approximately 27 minutes later, a man had been taken to an area hospital via a privately owned vehicle. He sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said.