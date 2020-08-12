One injured after shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in York City Monday evening, according to police.
Authorities say at around 6:05 p.m., they responded to the first block of W. Jackson Street for the shooting, where they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, officials said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at (717)-849- 2204, email Det. Shermeyer or submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.