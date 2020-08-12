One injured after shooting in York City

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, officials said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in York City Monday evening, according to police.

Authorities say at around 6:05 p.m., they responded to the first block of W. Jackson Street for the shooting, where they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, officials said.