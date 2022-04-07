1 dead following crash in Cumberland County

Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene.

PSP reports that the crash occurred at a four-way intersection, when Hathcock was traveling north on Britton Road and Toby Leid, 19, the other driver, was traveling west on Ridge Road.

Hathcock reportedly failed to stop at the properly posted stop sign, and entered the intersection when Leid's vehicle struck his passenger side, PSP says.

According to officials, both vehicles continued off the north side of Ridge Road, where Hathcock struck a pole, before his car came to a final rest on its passenger side. Leid's vehicle came to a final rest upright on that same road.

Leid did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

Hathcock was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Leid, however, was wearing a seatbelt.