1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person.

According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.

One fatality has been confirmed by dispatch, but there is no word on the condition of the others involved.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The West Lampeter Police Department is investigating. The scene is still active.