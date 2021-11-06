1 dead after two-vehicle crash in North Codorus Township

A helmeted male motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a parked truck, according to the York County Coroner.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person died following a two-vehicle crash in North Codorus Township on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner.

Officials said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Seven Valleys Road and Grothey Road, when a helmeted male motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a parked truck, the coroner said.

The individual was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital about an hour after the crash. His name and further details will be released Sunday after their additional family is notified, according to the coroner.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating.