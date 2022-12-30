Geisinger employee shot and killed at hospital near Danville

Police confirm one woman who worked at Geisinger Medical Center has died after a shooting at the hospital in Montour County.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed one woman who worked at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville was shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the employee parking lot of the hospital. No one else was hurt. The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the shooter at this time.

The hospital is currently still on lockdown, and police are searching each floor however the shooter is not believed to be inside.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates.