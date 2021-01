Units were dispatched around 4:49 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 15th Street, emergency dispatch said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was dead after a fire in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon, according to the fire chief of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

Units were dispatched around 4:49 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 15th Street, emergency dispatch said.

Another victim involved in the fire is projected to be okay, according to the fire chief.