1 dead after freight train hits vehicle in Adams County

NEW OXFORD, Pennsylvania — An Oxford Township woman died after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a freight train in Adams County Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. along Red Hill Road in New Oxford.

Police say 64-year-old Delores Foley-Zimmerman was driving west when she attempted to cross the railroad crossing as the CSX Freight Train was entering the intersection with the right of way.

The train blew its whistle prior to entering the intersection to make motorists aware, according to an Eastern Adams Regional Police release.

The impact of the crash caused Foley-Zimmerman's vehicle to overturn, police said.