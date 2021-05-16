Local rally and candlelight vigil calls for an end to violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community

People gathered Saturday in Lancaster, calling for change and hoping to spark a discussion about inclusion and diversity.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A rally and candlelight vigil took place in Lancaster Saturday evening, calling for an end to violence and discrimination against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

It comes following an uptick in reported hate crimes nationwide, targeting Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. The event was organized by 23-year-old Julia Cao, and featured speakers from several different organizations including Church World Service, the Lancaster Interfaith Coalition, and YWCA Lancaster.

Cao says the goal is to start a conversation about diversity and inclusivity. She says now is the time for the Asian-American community to make their voices heard. She says it's important for neighbors to tackle these issues together, especially when it's happening close to home.