Local rally and candlelight vigil calls for an end to violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community

LANCASTER, Pa. — A rally and candlelight vigil took place in Lancaster Saturday evening, calling for an end to violence and discrimination against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.
It comes following an uptick in reported hate crimes nationwide, targeting Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. The event was organized by 23-year-old Julia Cao, and featured speakers from several different organizations including Church World Service, the Lancaster Interfaith Coalition, and YWCA Lancaster.
Cao says the goal is to start a conversation about diversity and inclusivity. She says now is the time for the Asian-American community to make their voices heard. She says it's important for neighbors to tackle these issues together, especially when it's happening close to home.
"These are all things that, although feel so far off, and not happening in our city, it happens in small ways and I think that we need to show there's a support and places to go to and people that hear us. Ask us questions. Learn about cultures and be open to seeing how diverse Lancaster city is. Let us share our culture with you," Cao said. The rally and candlelight vigil started at 6 p.m. Saturday at Penn Square.