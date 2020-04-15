Local pilot uses personal plane to fly medical supplies for free

A Cumberland County man is using his private airplane to fly medical supplies to workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19

This network of volunteer pilots belongs to a non-profit organization called Angel Flight East, which is based out of Blue Bell, Pa. And just like its name implies, the pilots are proving they are angels one mile at a time.

"It's their plane, their time, their fuel," Jess Ames, Outreach and Events Director of Angel Flight East, said.

Over the past few days, 42 volunteer pilots from all over the country have delivered, and will continue delivering thousands of face shields to hospitals and other businesses in different states.

John Zazworsky of Upper Allen Township is one of the 42 'angels' volunteering for Angel Flight East.

"I've taken the back 2 seats out of my plane to get the most amount of volume back there," Zazworsky said. "And I'll put about two dozen boxes each one with 300 face shields in it, so I'll have around 5 thousand face shields."

With the help of hundreds of volunteer pilots, Angel Flight East provides free flights to patients seeking medical treatment far away from home. But because of COVID-19, they can no longer take passengers.

"I was on the phone with one of our pilots who ended up cold calling an organization that's manufacturing these face shields and he was like, 'I bit off more than I could chew. I need help,' so it kinda just feel into our lap and we just ran with it,' Maddy Beck, Flight Coordinator of Angel Flight East, said.

Zazworsky is a retired Air Force pilot. Tuesday he started at Capitol City Airport, landed in Indiana to pick up the face shields, dropped them off at State College, then several other pilots finished the last leg to Massachusetts.

"The response from the pilot base is incredible," Ames said. "And even people who aren't really in that flight path from Indiana to Boston, are jumping on board to help."

And it doesn't stop in Boston. Angel Flight East is making deliveries to Texas and Tennessee as well. Lucky for Zazworsky, he made it back home in time for dinner.

"I know I won't see the results but I know this is helping protect somebody who's helping someone else who could be quite seriously ill," Zazworsky said. "And hopefully it makes a difference somewhere in getting somebody the treatment they need to pull through this."