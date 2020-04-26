Local marathon runner uses training to give back

Instead of wasting his marathon training, Daryl Crum of Bendersville will run 26.2 miles in his neighbor to raise money for his sons class at Biglerville HS.

BENDERSVILLE, Pa. — Before Christmas, Daryl Crum of Bendersville, Adams County started training to compete in his tenth marathon, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Boston Marathon. He was training to run in Virginia. Sadly, that marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next two, backup marathons, also canceled. However Daryl didn't want all of his training to go to waste.

“I started thinking about just doing something here in the community and then with the stay at home orders, said Daryl. 'I thought, well maybe, it would be neat just to run up and down the road here.”

That's exactly what he did but wouldn't have been able to do it without a little motivation behind. With all school fundraisers put on hold, Daryl's son Kalani is a sophomore at Biglerville High School and the vice president of his class. Kalani and his classmates are left wondering how they're going to raise enough money to host prom for the seniors, the following year.

“You know, I would hear things about how they weren’t going to be making any money this year and what they were going to do and I thought that might be the natural thing to maybe put the word out that people want to step up and pledge so much per mile. I could give that to the class," said Daryl.

Rain or shine, Daryl will run a marathon, 26.2 miles in his neighborhood, running nearly 72-laps. One lap, through the development, is just shy of .40 miles. Community members helping out by pledging a few dollars a mile.

Originally, hoping to raise $300 to $500. So far, they have surpassed $1,700.

“That’s a charity that the money can go and be used right now, right here in the community," said Daryl."

But he's not doing it alone. Kalani is going to try to run as much as he can with his dad. As some pledge money for Kalani's distance, too.

“I’m going to run as much as I can,' said Kalani. 'I’m definitely not going to be able to run a full marathon length like my dad is going to but I’m going to do as much as I can.”