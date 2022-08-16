x
Little League player seriously injured

The boy from Utah fell from a bunk bed in the dormitory complex in South Williamsport.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A player for Utah's Snow Canyon Little League team will not be playing in the Little League World Series after suffering a head injury.

The boy, an outfielder and pitcher on the team representing the Mountain Region, fell out of his bunk bed early Monday at the Little League dormitory complex in South Williamsport, according to a statement from Little League.

He underwent surgery at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville and is in critical condition.

His father, an assistant coach, says he wants his team from Utah to play while keeping the boy in their thoughts.

