Letterkenny Army Depot to layoff, reassign hundreds of workers

Cuts to start around March 10

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Letterkenny Army Depot is laying off or reassigning up to 323 contract workers this year, according to Depot Commander Col. Gregory Gibbons.

Up to 75 workers will be affected by the first round of reductions on or around March 10.

Up to 248 workers will be affected in September.

Gibbons said in a news release the change in staffing levels is because depot maintenance programs will be finished.

“We are grateful for the work performed by our contractors and recognize their contribution to Army readiness. The depot would not be able to operate without them,” said Gibbons.