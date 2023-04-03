Overturned tanker truck explodes on US Route 15 in Frederick, Maryland leaves 1 dead

The north and southbound lanes on US Route 15 are closed and due to a tanker explosion in Frederick County.

FREDERICK, Md. — One person is dead after a tanker overturned and exploded on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, causing damages to multiple vehicles and nearby homes.

Users on social media shared photos and videos of a large plume of smoke shooting into the air.

The incident took place on U.S. 15 at Rosemont Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tanker died as a result of the crash, Maryland State Police said. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident.

"Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker," MDSP said in a statement.

The northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 are closed between Route 50 and 7th Street, according to MDSP. The southbound lanes reopened just after 3 p.m.

The Montgomery County Fire Department and Maryland State Police were at the scene assisting Frederick County Fire personnel.

The state's Fire Marshal and Department of the Environment were also notified and are responding to the scene, MDSP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.