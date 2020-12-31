Lane Restriction on NB I-83 at Second Street (Exit 43) in Harrisburg

A contractor is adjusting temporary repairs made recently to an expansion dam on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lane restriction has been implemented on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street) in the City of Harrisburg.

A contractor is adjusting temporary repairs made recently to an expansion dam on the bridge.

The right lane is closed. The two left lanes are open.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and watch for changing traffic patterns at this location.

