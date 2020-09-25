City of Lancaster issues Trick-Or-Treat Guidance for 2020

LANCASTER, Pa. — Trick-or-treating will proceed as scheduled on Friday, October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
While trick-or-treating will be permitted, the City of Lancaster encourages families to consider lower-risk activities as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Guidance has been provided by the CDC and can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
Those who choose to take part in traditional trick-or-treating are doing so at their own risk and should understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before participating.
Regardless of how individuals choose to celebrate Halloween this year, please keep the following guidance in mind:
- Wear a cloth face covering while outside your home and around those who you do not live with.
- A costume mask is not an adequate substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mas. This can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
- Maintain 6 feet or more of distance from people you do not live with, especially while talking, eating, drinking or singing.
- Avoid places where you cannot maintain 6 feet or more of distance from people you do not live with.
- Wash your hands or use sanitizer often.
- Clean frequently touched items regularly.
- If you are sick or if you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 stay home.
In compliance with the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee policy, trick-or-treating will be between 6 and 8 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31), except when Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which case trick-or-treating should be on the Friday prior.
SOURCE: City of Lancaster Press Release