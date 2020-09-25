City of Lancaster issues Trick-Or-Treat Guidance for 2020

Trick-or-treating permitted, but the City encourages lower-risk activities as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Trick-or-treating will proceed as scheduled on Friday, October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

While trick-or-treating will be permitted, the City of Lancaster encourages families to consider lower-risk activities as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Guidance has been provided by the CDC and can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.

Those who choose to take part in traditional trick-or-treating are doing so at their own risk and should understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before participating.

Halloween 2020 in Central Pa. | Check out what events are being held in your area Traditional trick-or-treating is on hold in some locations, in favor of other socially distanced celebrations for Halloween in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Halloween is now just right around the corner! Of course, as with everything in 2020, there are many adjustments being made to the typical Halloween celebrations in Central Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of how individuals choose to celebrate Halloween this year, please keep the following guidance in mind:

Wear a cloth face covering while outside your home and around those who you do not live with. A costume mask is not an adequate substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mas. This can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Maintain 6 feet or more of distance from people you do not live with, especially while talking, eating, drinking or singing.

Avoid places where you cannot maintain 6 feet or more of distance from people you do not live with.

Wash your hands or use sanitizer often.

Clean frequently touched items regularly.

If you are sick or if you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 stay home.

In compliance with the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee policy, trick-or-treating will be between 6 and 8 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31), except when Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which case trick-or-treating should be on the Friday prior.