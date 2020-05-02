Lancaster Township couple charged after police find 3 kids living in unsanitary conditions in their home

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster Township couple is has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children after Manheim Township Police ...

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster Township couple is has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children after Manheim Township Police and Lancaster County Children and Youth Services found the living conditions of their Wyncroft Lane apartment to be too unsanitary for their three children, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Travis Croney, 34, and his wife, Brittany, 28, were charged on Jan. 31, two weeks after Manheim Township Police conducted a welfare check of their apartment and found the children, ages 6, 9, and 10, were living in a home that smelled like a “decomposing body” amid walls stained by urine and dog feces, the complaint states.

Police say the living room was strewn with trash, and officers found cockroaches crawling around the kitchen and on the walls inside the apartment. The carpet leading up the stairs was stained black, with what appeared to be urine stains running down the steps, the affidavit claims.