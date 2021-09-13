Lancaster City Restaurant Week hopes to bring business to local eateries

The event goes until Sept. 19, with local restaurants offering deals on dine-in and take-out.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Foodies, get ready! Lancaster City's fall restaurant week is the perfect time to get out and support local restaurants.

More than 33 Lancaster City businesses are taking part in the seven-day event.

Organizers say it's predicted that 45% of independent restaurants in the U.S. could close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, restaurant owners say they're sure the loyalty of the community will help them beat those odds.

"Restaurant week is definitely a way that we can support each other as a whole, get people out," says Belvedere Inn Manager Lindsey Bretz-Morgan. "We tell people to go to the other restaurants as well, especially the smaller restaurants that are family-owned."

"It’s all about community here at Plough and The Exchange," says Ryan McQuillan, executive chef of Plough. "We use a ton of local produce from different farms...its exciting for us in the kitchen to do different techniques and show the guests what we have to offer"

Lancaster City Restaurant Week, along with its deals on dine-in and take-out, are available from Sept. 13 through to Sept. 19.