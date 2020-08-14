Lancaster County supplies personal protective equipment to all school districts

Lancaster County reallocates Federal CARES Act Funding to all school districts for personal protective equipment to help start the new school year.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Just weeks from starting the new school year, Lancaster County wanted to help the school districts get started by supplying personal protect equipment.

Friday morning through the middle of next week, pallets of PPEs will be shipped from Jay Group to all 16 Lancaster County school districts and IU-13.

"We want families to have the option to be able to send their kids back, in person, safely to school,' said Josh Parsons, Lancaster County Commissioner. 'So, we're trying to provide anything we can as far as help."

Schools have the option to receive disposable and reusable masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, thermometers, hand sanitizer and wipes.

Funding for the masks came from the $95 million the county received from the Federal CARES Act, reallocating part of the $33 million for small businesses PPEs and grants to also school PPEs.

"We have enough on hand that we can reroute some of that to the schools and back fill that so we can continue to distribute to small businesses so they can get back to work as well," said Parsons.