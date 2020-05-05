Police seeking more information on New Holland man charged with abusing children

Gustavo Rendon charged with sexually abusing 6 children

LANCASTER, Pa. — Investigators would like to hear from people with more information about a New Holland man's contact with children. recently charged with sexual abuse of six children

Gustavo Rendon, 51, was recently charged with sexual abuse of six children. Other people were reportedly present when some of the alleged abuse happened.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Rendon on April 24 with 33 offenses, including 21 felonies, regarding crimes in multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks counties between 2003 and 2010.

Police say the six victims were pre-teens when the abuse began and it went on for years. One of the older victims reported the conduct earlier this year. Rendon, known also as “Tavi,” allegedly raped and physically abused the victims in other ways. He is also accused of photographing the victims and allowed at least one other person to photograph at least one child. The victims reported other individuals being present for some of the abuse.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for today (May 5) before District Judge Jonathan Heisse has been continued. District Judge Heisse arraigned Rendon and denied bail, citing the safety of the victims and community. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison.

Rendon was recently living in an apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in New Holland. As of Tuesday, no one else is charged regarding the sexual abuse.