Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP

Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed through the ranks, he served in Troop K, Skippack and Philadelphia, the Bureau of Training and Education, the Department Discipline Office, Troop R Dunmore and Blooming Grove, and Department Headquarters. He has served as a Station and Troop Commander, Area III Commander, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility.

He is a 1994 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, a 1998 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Scranton and holds a J.D. from the Temple University Beasley School of Law. He passed the 2005 Pennsylvania Bar Exam and is an active member of the PA Bar. He has served as an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice Department at the University of Scranton. He serves on the Alumni Board of Scranton Preparatory School and on the Board of Trustees at Keystone College. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 267.