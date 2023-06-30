Knoebels celebrates 50 years of frights

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer shows us the big crowd that turned out to wish the Haunted Mansion a happy birthday.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — This was a day of celebration at Knoebels Amusement Resort for the resort's darkest attraction. The Haunted Mansion first opened in 1973.

On Friday, a big crowd turned out to wish it a happy big 50, complete with a cake and special anniversary tickets for collectors.

"When we built it back in '73, we expected it to have a small crowd. But now it's one of the biggest attractions at the park," Rick Knoebel said.

"Haunted mansions are always fun. It's fun to be scared, laugh, scream, yell," said Rolando Calderon from Montgomery.

Much like roller coasters, haunted houses have their own group of followers. Rick Davis is the director of DAFE, the Dark Attraction and Funhouse Enthusiasts.

He calls haunted rides like this one a dying breed.

"At one time, a dark attraction, or dark ride, was a staple at amusement parks in the U.S. We've seen so many of them disappear in the 20-some years since DAFE has existed."

DAFE members turned out for the birthday party. Russell Konow came from the Philly suburbs.

"I have to be honest, don't get me wrong, Disney's great, but I have to say I like this better than the Disney Haunted Mansion."

Folks at Knoebels remind us that haunted rides are not like carousels and Ferris wheels. They can change every year, with new twists and turns and new frights around every corner.

These riders don't want to give away the best stuff that's inside but mentioned some of their favorite bits.

"It's a tossup between the skulls and the kind of hologram witch that's in there," Calderon said.

"If you've ridden the ride, and you've seen the snake in the clock, you probably understand what I mean," Davis added.

The snake in the clock is now 50 years old. At Knoebels, the dying breed of haunted houses lives into its second half-century.

