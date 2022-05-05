Knoebels hosting job fair, announces new bus service

ELYSBURG, Pa. — If you're looking for a summer job, an amusement park in Northumberland County is hiring.
Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg is holding a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the park.
The company is looking for people to help run the rides and work in foodservice.
Teens as young as 14 can apply, and pay starts at $9 an hour.
Those who attend the job fair can also sign up for the new Team Knoebels bus routes.
The bus service will pick workers up in Bloomsburg, Shamokin, and Sunbury for their shifts.
Team Knoebels bus route information:
The tentative bus schedule is:
- Bloomsburg: Arrives at Bloomsburg High School at 10:50 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:15 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
- Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Arrives at Shamokin Area High School Stadium at 10:15 a.m to begin loading and departs for Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Bus arrives at Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:55 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:05 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
- Sunbury: Arrives at Shikellamy High School at 10:40 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:00 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45am. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
While the bus routes are a new offering, Knoebels team members have long enjoyed exclusive perks, such as:
- Free entry to nearly 20 parks
- Team member events
- Paycheck stuffers (food coupons, ride tickets, etc.)
- 25% off in-park food
- 25% off ride tickets
- 10% off meals at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill
- Special rates at Three Ponds Golf Course
- Knoebels Scholarship Program for school-aged team members
Working at Knoebels means picking a schedule that works for you, whether you’re able to work one day each week or want to boost your bank account by working seven days a week.