Knoebels Amusement Resort preparing to open, now a certified autism center

The start of a new season brings some changes and good news for park visitors with autism.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look, there is something happening this week at Knoebels Amusement Resort. The park near Elysburg opens for the season this weekend.

The season was cut short last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year Knoebels is opening on time. The park's opening will look similar to last year. There will be plexiglass barriers, social-distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations, and mask requirements.

"Even if you are double vaccinated, you have to continue to wear a mask," said co-owner Brian Knoebel.

Knoebel isn't sure how many rides will open this weekend. He says that will depend on staffing.

"Depending upon what rides, games, food stands we can get open is dependent upon how many more applications we receive."

Earlier this month the resort held a job fair and park officials continue to recruit, but Knoebel says they need to hire a lot more people.

"We could use as many as 1,000. What do we need? We need 500 or 600. That's to get everything up and operational."

No matter what the staff, both the amusement park and the campground will open this weekend. a new ride called "Tornado" is scheduled to open later this season.

With the crowds, the lights, and the loud rides, amusement parks can be a lot for anybody. But when you have autism, all of that can be very stressful.

"They hear everything that goes on around them and they can't focus on a single conversation or a single item to do. It causes a lot of difficulties in processing what's going on," co-owner Rick Knoebel said.

That's why Knoebels Amusement Resort has a sensory-friendly comfort room, a place for children with sensory difficulties to take a break from the fun, food, and fantasy.

"A space to enjoy, to calm down from all the excitement that's around the park."

Knoebels recently became a certified autism center. The designation was granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The designation requires 80 percent of employees to have autism training. Rick Knoebel is shooting for 100 percent of employees.

"Understand the processing disorders that come with autism and how to react in certain situations."

Knoebel made it his mission to become a certified autism center.

"This is something that's very near and dear to my heart. I have a very close connection to those with autism."