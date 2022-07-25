x
Keystone State Games underway

Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Keystone State Games are underway in our area.

The mission of the Keystone State Games is to promote physical fitness, sports activity, and sportsmanship as a health improvement and disease-prevention strategy for all Pennsylvanians and other participants. The competition aims to create an expanded, coordinated, and citizen-sponsored program of amateur athletic competition.

A tentative schedule of events for this week is posted here.

The results of the competitions are posted here.

RELATED: Senior athletes compete in the heat for Senior Games

Amazing day of Tennis competitions at the Keystone State Games festival of Sports

Posted by Keystone Games Festival of Sports on Sunday, July 24, 2022

    

