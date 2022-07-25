Keystone State Games underway

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Keystone State Games are underway in our area.
The mission of the Keystone State Games is to promote physical fitness, sports activity, and sportsmanship as a health improvement and disease-prevention strategy for all Pennsylvanians and other participants. The competition aims to create an expanded, coordinated, and citizen-sponsored program of amateur athletic competition.
A tentative schedule of events for this week is posted here.
The results of the competitions are posted here.
