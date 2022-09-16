'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County

Brian Baumgartner made a stop Friday afternoon at Books-a-Million in Dickson City to sign copies of his new chili cookbook.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon.

Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'

His character is perhaps best known for spilling an entire pot of his homemade chili.

On Friday, he signed copies of his new book Seriously Good Chili Cookbook at Books-a-Million at the Viewmont Mall.

The book contains 177 chili recipes, but true to his character, there's one ingredient you likely won't find in the book.

"I would not include broccoli. Yes, I think, especially not the stems of broccoli. In fact, actually, I was just asked about broccoli, and I actually eat broccoli like three or four times a week. I like broccoli, but I am a no-stem guy. Always have been," said Brian Baumgartner, actor, The Office.

Baumgartner's night in Lackawanna County is not over.

He says he's excited to throw out the first pitch at PNC Field Friday night, which was the site of 'The Office' wrap party almost a decade ago.