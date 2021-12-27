Kellogg's workers return to the plant

Months after unionized workers went on strike, those same workers returned to Lancaster County's cereal plant with raised wages and benefits.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kellogg's plant workers returned to work on Monday, after a months-long strike starting in October.

According to Kellogg's, the five-year contract covers around 1,400 employees based out of four cereal plants, including one based in Lancaster County.

The contract is said to increase employees' wages and benefits, a defined path to "legacy wages" and benefits for transitional employees.