Kellogg's workers return to the plant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kellogg's plant workers returned to work on Monday, after a months-long strike starting in October.
According to Kellogg's, the five-year contract covers around 1,400 employees based out of four cereal plants, including one based in Lancaster County.
The contract is said to increase employees' wages and benefits, a defined path to "legacy wages" and benefits for transitional employees.
"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg's Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers."