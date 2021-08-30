Keith Strong: Benefit held in Schuylkill County for officer fighting cancer

It was a show of support for an officer fighting for his life in Schuylkill County.

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — The family of Deputy Keith Berezwick organized Sunday's benefit at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Ryan Township near Barnesville.

Hundreds came out for a raffle and auction.

His fellow officers have rallied around him since they heard about his colon cancer diagnosis.

"Everybody just started digging in and getting together and doing what we do," said Sgt. Barbara Szczyglak. "We love Keith and Elizabeth. We are behind them 100 percent; our office is behind them 100 percent."

"We are all here for the same reason; we're all cops, we're all a blue family. Different shields is one thing, but we all come together for this. Everyone comes out pretty strong; it's a great turnout," said Officer Bill Green.