Teen arrested after police say they threatened school on social media

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Officials say they arrested a juvenile after they made threats against a Gettysburg school.

Pennsylvania State Police say the juvenile made threats against Gettysburg High School on social media.

Police say once the threats were made, Gettysburg High School immediately canceled school and worked with PSP and local law enforcement officials during this investigation.

Police charged the juvenile with terroristic threats and harassment.