x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Teen arrested after police say they threatened school on social media

Pennsylvania State Police say the juvenile made threats against Gettysburg High School on social media, charging the juvenile with terroristic threats and harassment
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Officials say they arrested a juvenile after they made threats against a Gettysburg school.

Pennsylvania State Police say the juvenile made threats against Gettysburg High School on social media.

Police say once the threats were made, Gettysburg High School immediately canceled school and worked with PSP and local law enforcement officials during this investigation.

Police charged the juvenile with terroristic threats and harassment.

Investigating officials say there are no other possible threats, and there is no threat to the public, to any students or school faculty.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

Event to raise awareness of homelessness held in Cumberland County